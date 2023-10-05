SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — They’re called ghost towns.

They’re not haunted, but they’re full of Western history. One such town was recently discovered by Josh Robinson, a member of the Ghost Town Club of Colorado.

In the 1800s, towns in Colorado were born and died as quick as a sunflower. Not too far from a ski town on the Western Slope is where Robinson found one.

It was a place where people came with a dream.

“You found something that really hasn’t been documented. Nobody has seen it,” Robinson said.

Main Street, houses, a saloon

Sometime around 1879, carpenters, mill workers, assayers and miners called this pine-forested mountainside home. Robinson looks at a satellite photograph of the town.

“So this is Main Street coming in through here, perfect row of houses. A second street up here with a saloon and a restaurant,” Robinson said.

First stop of the tour is the mill. Settlers came here for silver and gold.

“So that antique picture I have is taken over there. There is three smokestacks sticking up out of the roof. That is them,” Robinson said.

Robinson then walks over to another building.

“This is the bar room. The big squares, the bar room off the back. We have got the kitchen, and then behind the kitchen, we’ve got cold storage for probably fresh stuff like salted meats,” Robinson said.

Just outside the saloon, rusted food cans now whisper only to those willing to listen. Robinson picks one up.

“I think it says ‘Crestmore oysters.’ That is an oyster can,” Robinson said.

This unnamed Colorado ghost town likely died as quick as it was born. But for Robinson, it will most definitely live on.

“I can walk down the street. I can walk in the buildings, and I am this close to the Wild West,” Robinson said.