Breck man climbs 400,000 vertical feet in a month, setting record

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Chris Fisher is an endurance athlete who loves to challenge himself.

“I just want to be that guy who can push the limits and, hopefully, make people realize that there’s more to life than just sitting behind a desk or whatever it may be,” Fisher said in a moment of reflection.

If you’re looking for motivation, Fisher is that guy. Two-and-a-half years after he bagged his first 14er in Colorado, the former property manager hiked his way to 400,332 vertical feet and a new title.

“World record holder,” Fisher said proudly, “(for) most vertical gain in one month.”

You heard right: Fisher climbed nearly 76 miles in 30 days to win the Max Vert Challenge in October. He began doing laps on a trail in Breckenridge. Then, when snow and injuries bogged him down, the 26-year-old shifted to a mountain loop near Salt Lake City.

“It got to the point of knowing every footstep on the trail up and down. My track was the exact same,” Fisher said.

It was Groundhog Day — at altitude. All told, Chris averaged 13,000 feet of elevation gain and burned more than 7,000 calories each day.

“(I) kinda took it on, head-on with all I had. And it paid out,” Fisher said.

Fisher is the undisputed vert king, so what did Fisher win for his October exploits? He won bragging rights.

“That’s about it. Here and a little bit of cash,” Fisher joked. “But the bragging rights are pretty cool.”

With the feat behind him, Chris plans to put his feet up when it comes to Max Vert competitions.

“I think I’m going to let someone else crack that record,” he said, while he looks for the next adventure.