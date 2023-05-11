CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — The oldest known evidence of the bow and arrow is in South Africa, where arrowheads have been found that were 70,000 years old. They were used for hunting and warfare.

Today, the bow and arrow is a form of recreation for many, like Tom Clum, who owns and operates Rocky Mountain Specialty Gear in Wheat Ridge.

Soft-spoken and unassuming, Clum is most happy when he is outdoors “throwing arrows.”

“This is like the late 60s, right? Remember ‘The American Sportsman’ show with Curt Gowdy every Sunday? We would be at the TV. That’s what planted the dream in me. Right then I knew I wanted to be a bow hunter,“ Clum said.

If this were fishing, Clum would be in hook, line and sinker. But this ain’t fishing.

Born out of necessity, today, archery is used for hunting, competition and recreation.

Weaving through a conifer and pine forest, Clum is showing firsthand the spirit of stump shooting to his daughter-in-law and a family friend.

“Stump shooting is just the pure joy of walking around the woods, just picking targets that are in a safe area, and we will shoot the air out of,“ Clum said.

Clum said you will need a little equipment to get started: A recurve bow, which is a traditional bow; about six arrows; a quiver; and a wrist protector. Once you got the gear, you will need a little ground like a national forest or private property to get started.

Invite a friend or two and get yourself lost, in a good way, in outdoor Colorado.