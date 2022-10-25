Colorado serves as the final stretch for Explorer Frédéric Dion’s journey across North America. Colorado and Nebraska will serve as the final stage for his North American tour before reaching the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility,’ located in rural South Dakota.

Dion has set a goal to be the first person to travel to and reach each ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents by 2028 – a feat no one has yet to accomplish. He has already completed visits to South America and Antarctica, with North America as the third.

By geographic standards, a ’Pole of Inaccessibility’ is the farthest land from water and should not be confused with the country’s center. The inaccessible poles are considered the most challenging points to reach because they are the most distant from the point of access and are located in highly remote areas.

Follow Dion’s expedition on his YouTube channel or Facebook or Instagram @freddionaventurier.