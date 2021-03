New Colorado-based wellness brand Stuvz launched by Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues, and his family during quarantine, launches hand sanitizer with premium ingredients and philanthropy.

The name Stuvz was inspired by Katechis’s son, Pate, and his high school t-shirt printing company by the same name. As a family endeavor, the Stuvz brand works to make connections with our loved ones safer and to make a positive impact.