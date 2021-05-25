Optional free shuttle returns to Garden of the Gods for summer 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs is once again offering an optional shuttle service during busy times at Garden of the Gods this summer.

The free shuttle takes visitors in a loop from the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center to Juniper Way Loop, which connects to a trail to the Central Garden. It also stops at the overflow parking area and at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Visitors can take advantage of the shuttle from May 29-31, June 5-Aug. 21, and Sept. 4-5. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

The shuttle was first offered in 2018, and returned in 2019. It was not offered in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories