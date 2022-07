With the cost of everything going up, many of are thinking of ways to make a few extra bucks. Sarah Ahr did just that by buying and reselling to earn an extra income.

Now she has created a career out of it, all around her busy family. She only works when she’s not busy with her three kids.

Reselling can be a viable side hustle to full time income with flexibility, just last year she did over $100K buy buying items from thrift stores and reselling on Poshmark and Ebay.