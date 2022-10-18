Attention future brides and grooms, this weekend take a stroll along the streets of LoHi and check out the LoHi Wedtober Walk.

This Sunday, October 23rd from 1-4pm, spend the afternoon mingling with local wedding vendors such as The Suite Shop, The Family Jones, Linger and so much more of Denver’s best within the wedding industry.

The event will focus on a “wedding walk”, inviting guests to visit each vendor with a passport-like card that can be stamped at each station. Once completed, participants will return the completed card to be entered for a chance to win prizes from participating businesses.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at EventBrite: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/lohi-wedtober-walk-tickets-415529910147.