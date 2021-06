Fatal crash at I-25 and 20th Street in Denver 6/7. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person was killed in a crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 25 at 20th Street around 12:40 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours Monday morning before reopening just before 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.