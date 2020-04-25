One person dead after shots fired in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An unidentified person died after being shot at 10169 Park Meadows Dr. in unincorporated Douglas County on April 24 at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired with the possibility of someone hit. They found a subject laying on the ground with injuries when they arrived to the Westview at Lincoln Station Apartment Complex.

Life saving efforts were administered, but the subject was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

Two persons of interest have been detained and transported to the DCS Office for questioning. DCS is looking for a male and female believed to be associated with the victim.

Contact the Tip-Line at 303-660-7579 if you have any information. This is still an active and on-going investigation.