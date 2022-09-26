Relévant Galleries, one of Denver’s leading top art galleries located in the heart of Cherry Creek North, focuses on one major artist: David Yarrow. Yarrow is recognized as one of the best-selling fine art photographers in the world and his limited edition works regularly sell at high prices at Sotheby’s and other auction houses.

Relévant Galleries currently houses the largest collection of Yarrow’s work in the U.S. showcasing everything from African wildlife to his incredible Wild West storytelling scenes featuring Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosia, Kate Bock, Russell Wilson, and many other standout models.

On September 27th the gallery will be hosting a private charity event featuring Denver Broncos Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. The power couple are friends of David Yarrow and have modeled for multiple of Yarrow’s fine art photoshoots.

The art sold at the event will benefit Russell Wilson’s charity.