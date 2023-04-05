Lisa Smith went from a school to now being a Recovery coach for families from her own journey to helping her son from addiction. During the time when her son was in active addiction, her family was falling apart is when she realized the whole family involved in addiction.

The family couldn’t help him until they learned how to help themselves, then they were able to make the tough choices to help her son overcome his addiction.

This whole process was over a few years and she realized there basically was no help for families of people who had loved ones with the disease. During her researched she founded a Family Addiction coaching service reclaimrecover.org.

If you know someone that is struggling with addiction, please contact www.reclaimrecover.org.