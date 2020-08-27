One more day of 90s for Denver before big weather changes

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is likely to be Denver’s last 90-degree day for awhile as cooler temperatures and higher rain chances return.

Wednesday evening’s rain isn’t quite the change just yet, but scattered thunderstorms will bring some rainfall and will carry a lot of the wildfire smoke away from the city for a bit.

Not much changes for Thursday just yet. Temperatures will hit the 90s once again with just a few thunderstorms thrown across Colorado.

The change starts Friday, with high temperatures in the 80s and higher rain chances, particularly over the fire areas and on the metro areas too.

For the weekend, daily thunderstorms will be floating over as highs stay in the 80s. We aren’t talking lots of rain, but at least there will be many areas to receive over 1/4 inch through Sunday.

If you’ve been waiting for a truly cooler day, Monday will have highs in the 70s. It will be followed by some lower 80-degree days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s some perspective on this cool-down: the last time Denver had a high in the 70s was July 15 with 79 degrees. There have only been five days this summer with a high of 79 or cooler.

The number of 90-degree and hotter days will stop, temporarily, at 67 days Thursday, which is the most on record for any year through Aug. 27. Additionally, August 2020 has the most 90-degree days of any year in Denver’s record.

It’s safe to say the cooler changes ahead are significant for this year.