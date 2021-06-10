One man’s story on reversing Type 2 Diabetes

Nearly 1 in 10 Coloradans struggle with type 2 diabetes, with an additional 19,000 residents newly diagnosed each year — that’s over 1,500 a month!

These numbers don’t even take into account that over 1.3 million Coloradans who have pre-diabetes or the estimated 118,000 who have diabetes and don’t know it, which greatly increases their health risks.

Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more imperative to improve diabetes care as those who have this underlying condition are much more likely to suffer from severe complications and even death from the virus.

Cain Theragood, a Denver native share his inspiring story on how he beat the statistics and broke the cycle of the diabetes epidemic.