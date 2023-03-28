In February 2023, Raymond Braun became the first to set a World Record for the fastest time to complete an Olympic-Distance Triathlon on all seven continents in seven days.

Braun’s goal for this challenge is to destigmatize conversations about mental health while honoring the life of his best friend who recently passed away last year from cancer.

Braun created the 777 Challenge, which invites people to harness the power of their physical and mental health by committing to take seven actions to improve their well-being. This process is broken down into three parts: setting intentions, forming habits and creating a lifestyle. With the 777 Challenge, Braun believes you can surprise yourself with how far you can go by tapping into the powerful physical and and mental connection of your vessel.