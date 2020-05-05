One man dead, no suspects in custody from shooting in Aurora

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Aurora Police Department, a man was found wounded from a gunshot at 291 S. Sable Blvd. on Monday night. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

APD responded to a call of a shooting that was received at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim wounded from a gunshot. The incident is being treated as a homicide.

No suspects are in custody but the Major Crimes/Homicide units are working on the investigation. Anyone with information, call Agent Glenn at 303.739.6068 or anonymously contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for eligible information.