Golden Quilt Company, a quilt shop in Golden, Colorado, has been chosen as one of the shops from across North America to be featured in the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler® magazine, published by Better Homes & Gardens. The issue will be available on newsstands on April 29, 2022. Quilt Sampler, published twice a year, has been profiling North America’s top quilt shops since 1995.

Competition to be included in Quilt Sampler is high—nearly 3,000 quilt shops were eligible to apply for this year’s honor. To apply, quilt shop owners submit a detailed application on their history, business promotions, charitable work, teaching schedules, and design philosophies. A panel of quilt experts, spearheaded by the American Patchwork & Quilting® staff, reviews the applications to select the featured shops.

The art of quilting has changed dramatically since the days of quilting bees in church basements, and quilting is experiencing a major renaissance. A Quilting Consumer Insights study completed by American Patchwork & Quilting magazine reports that the U.S. quilting market is composed of 4.2 million avid quilters. Further research shows that readers of American Patchwork & Quilting spend an average of $1,165 per year on quilting supplies and complete nearly 11 projects per year.