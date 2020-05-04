One juvenile, one adult dead in Greeley shootings

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Greeley Police Department, a 17-year-old male and a 22-year-old male died as a result of a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of 18th Street just before noon on May 3.

GPD also reported a drive-by shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 24th Avenue on the evening of May 2. No one was injured but officers were able to interview witnesses and review video footage.

Officers were dispatched to 1717 5th St. on May 2 to assist on a medical call when they discovered a man bleeding from the neck due to a gun shot wound. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for serious, life threatening injuries.

These separate incidents are under investigation and no other details have been released. If anyone has information, call GPD at 970-350-9605.