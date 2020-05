DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide from a shooting on the 900 block of N. Clay Way killing one male and seriously injuring a female on Sunday evening.

Initial reports claimed one person was transported to the hospital. An update about an hour later stated a male and female were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Latest report from DPD confirms the male victim died and they have a male suspect in custody.

UPDATE: The shooting incident that took place in the 900 block of N Clay Way is now being investigated as a homicide. One adult male has been taken into custody. An adult male victim has been pronounced deceased. Investigation is ongoing; updates will be posted here. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 4, 2020