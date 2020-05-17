One dead, one hospitalized in crash on Alameda in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A single car crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Lima Street killed an adult male and left another adult in critical condition on Saturday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD and Aurora Fire responded to the accident at 7:45 p.m. where they found a white Chrysler 300 partially in the street. Two victims had been removed from the vehicle by good Samaritans.

Both were transported to a local hospital where the adult male passenger died. The driver of the vehicle remains in critical condition.

According to APD: “It appears that the Chrysler 300 was traveling west on E. Alameda Ave. and hit the north curb/gutter pan, the vehicle drove up on the sidewalk, lost control and struck a tree on the north side of the street.”

Speed and alcohol may be contributing factors, according to APD.

APD Traffic Investigations Unit is working the scene but are asking for anyone with information or that witnessed the accident to call Detective Chad Berger at 303-739-6623.