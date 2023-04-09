WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has died after a house explosion in west Wichita Sunday afternoon, according to Sedgwick County dispatch.

Courtesy: Cindy Duncan

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN News that calls came in around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a house that had an explosion near the intersection of S Parkridge St and W Blake St.

While fighting the fire, Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says fireworks did go off.

Agents from the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division responded to the scene.

“Agents from @ATFKansasCity, Wichita Field Office along with several other agencies have responded to an apparent house explosion in the 11500 block of Blake St in Wichita, KS. Please follow local law enforcement for updates,” ATF Kansas City tweeted.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.