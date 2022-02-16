Olympian searching for kidney donors to save lives

Missy Franklin is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, but right she’s trying to accomplish something greater than a gold medal. Missy is searching for a living kidney donor for both her aunt and her father, Dick Franklin.

Recently, both her aunt and her father’s kidney failed because they suffer from the genetic disease (PKD) and need a living kidney donor to survive.

Dick (Missy Franklin’s Dad) and Deb (her aunt) – are two out of 90,000 Americans who need kidney transplants to survive. All these lives could be saved if we have more living kidney donors to step up to save lives.

The American Transplant Foundation is here to support living donors and they have resources available to assist potential living donors.

Please visit their website (www.americantransplantfoundation.org) to read Dick’s and Deb’s stories and steps to take to save their lives.

