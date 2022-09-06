Vail Oktoberfest, named among the 10 greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. by USA Today, returns for two full weekends of Bavarian fun in Lionshead Village Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18. ​​Complemented by European flair and gorgeous mountain backdrops, this free, family-friendly Vail Oktoberfest is one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.

Vail Oktoberfest hosts a number of festive and free competitions, each with their own prize pack and bragging rights:

World Keg Bowling Championship: Competitors hurl a keg on wheels at a pyramid of empty kegs.

The strong-stomached battle it out to see who can devour the most brats in two minutes. Stein Lifting Competition: Competitors will hold FULL beer steins – out from their body at shoulder level. The last person standing will take home an Oktoberfest prize package.

Vail Oktoberfest is free and fun for the whole family.