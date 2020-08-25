Oil spill shuts down section of US 36 through RMNP

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A diesel spill on Monday night caused the closure of a section of US 36 just west of Bear Lake Junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction in Rocky Mountain National Park, authorities say.

Authorities advised park visitors wishing to access Trail Ridge Road to use the Fall River Entrance on US 34. It is unknown when the road will be reopened.

The stretch of road is closed Sunday nights through Friday mornings, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. for an ongoing construction project and that is when the spill occurred.

Contaminated soil will be removed in accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency procedures, authorities report.

No one was injured in the spill but it is still being investigated.