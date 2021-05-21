Ohio man identified as person who shot Lincoln County deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The man who shot a Lincoln County deputy Thursday has been identified as a 25-year-old from Ohio.

The Lincoln County Coroner on Friday identified the suspect as Tristin Ensinger, who authorities said was found dead near the shooting scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning, wounding Deputy Michael Hutton in what the Sheriff’s Office described as an “ambush.”

Hutton was hospitalized but “is making great strides,” the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

They established a fund to help the Hutton family with any expenses they incur.