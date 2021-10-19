Christmas tree shortages expected nationwide due to droughts, cut your own in Colorado

Christmas tree farmers say scorching temperatures and droughts across the Pacific Northwest are partly to blame. (Getty Images)

(WJW) — Those looking to purchase a real Christmas tree this season are urged by experts to do so as early as possible.

Christmas tree farmers have reported to various news outlets that due to scorching temperatures and droughts across the Pacific Northwest, trees of all sizes (from seedlings on up) were compromised this year.

A lot of the most popular holiday trees can also take between eight and 12 years to grow to the correct height, so this holiday season won’t be the only one affected by fewer trees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed in a report that Christmas tree acreage overall (much of which is in Oregon) has fallen by 24% due to wildfires and other issues over the last five years, causing price increases.

It’s important to note, however, that Americans have increasingly chosen to put up fake trees in their homes, with the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) reporting that only 15% of households had a live tree during last year’s festivities.

Due to supply chain disruptions, artificial trees are expected to be more expensive this year as well.

“We hope that every person who wants a Christmas tree will find their perfect tree this year,” said ACTA’s Jami Warner in a statement. “If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early. “

In Colorado, however, you can apply for a permit to cut your own tree at Golden Gate Canyon State park.

Each permit costs $35 and only one is allowed per household. There are a total of 250 tree-cutting permits available through an online application draw event.

The entry period for the permit draw will be open from Nov. 1-15. The application and entry information can be found on the Golden Gate Canyon State Park page or at cpwshop.com. Applications are not available or accepted by phone or in person.