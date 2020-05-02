Officer involved shooting on west Colfax, suspect transported to hospital

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police Department officer was involved in a shooting during a foot pursuit of a suspect late Friday evening around the 3200 block of Colfax Avenue, according to DPD.

Officers spotted a car driving erratically and made contact with a person in the vehicle, DPD Division Chief of Investigations Joseph Montoya said in an interview. The car fled and was located in a parking lot by the DPD air unit.

“Officers responded up here to attempt contact with the car. They spotted one of the occupants of the car took off running. During the foot pursuit, one officer discharged his weapon,” Montoya said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital but their condition was not reported by Montoya. A tweet by DPD prior to Montoya’s interview described the suspect in “grave condition”.

No officers were injured and the suspect was transported to a local hospital in grave condition — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2020

This is an active investigation and updates will be posted as they are received.