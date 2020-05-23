Officer-involved shooting in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a male suspect during an encounter near the intersection of County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32 (also known as Trail Creek Road) on Friday evening. He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Two TCSO deputies engaged a man matching the description of someone wanted for felony menacing, according to authorities.

Deputies report that the suspect presented a handgun and pointed it at them. They gave verbal commands and the suspect failed to comply. One deputy fired at least one round striking the suspect, TCSO said.

Both deputies are on routine administrative leave, per TCSO policy. As per Colorado statute, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be lead on this officer-involved shooting investigation.