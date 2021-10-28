October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Child Psychologist, Dr. Sheryl Ziegler discuss the three phases of violence that repeat over time between two intimate partners – tension building, acute batter incident and loving contrition (love bombing).

Intimate Terrorism- can be physical, psychological or sexual abuse in nature. This can be living together, apart, dating or married. Most commonly these acts of violence are “situational” which makes it harder for (mostly) women to leave because there can be other times that things seem to be going well (or at least non-violently).

Control is a hallmark of an abusive relationship- they may take control of access to outside family and friends, finances and any outside of the relationship activities. If rejected, the perpetrator may Stalk the victim and often times, family or friends may say something but fear not being too forceful with their opinions. Victims of intimate partner violence are at greater risk for developing depression, substance abuse, and other disorders

If you know someone who may be in this type of situation, talk to them openly and don’t be judgmental or reactive. Try to stay calm if they tell you they feel afraid or in danger.

Resources to get help:

Call 800.799.SAFE (7233)

Text START to 88788

Chat https://www.thehotline.org/