Oct. 9 shooting latest in summer of protest-related violence, ruins improving stats

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 10: A man sprays mace as another man fatally fires a gun in Denver, Colorado, on October 10, 2020. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the “Patriot Rally” and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. At the time two rallies, one right-wing and another left-wing, were taking place near one another. Police later tweeted that the suspect taken into custody after the shooting was a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The deadly shooting that took place at an Oct. 9 protest is one of a kind for its fatality but not for its violence, and as FOX31 Problem Solvers learned it bucks an otherwise downward trend in violent incidents.

Though fatal shootings are less common than other violent crimes, Denver and its surrounding metro area’s protests have racked up at least one fatal shooting, one non-fatal shooting of two victims, one random and unidentified shooting without victims, several vehicle hit-and runs, 24 riot-related felonies and misdemeanors from a police station blockade, over 400 counts of curfew violation and criminal mischief, and dozens of assorted assaults, arsons and acts of vandalism.

Police do not track which crimes stem from protests on a regular basis. Wide varieties of crime happen within general areas, and police departments do not generally categorize crimes by event but by time and location.

Still, there are concrete numbers for certain jurisdictions and general numbers from others.

The Aurora Police Department has made at least nine arrests since both the George Floyd protests and the Elijah McClain protests – two from the July 3 protests, five from the District 1 occupation, and one from the shooting on Interstate 225 on July 25.

Together, these arrests encompass dozens of individual charges. The earliest two arrests were non-violent charges of failure to obey, but the District 1 occupation cases produced several dozen charges ranging from inciting a riot to false imprisonment.

Samuel Young, who fired the shots on I-225, faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

Since protests over the police death of Minnesota man George Floyd began, Denver’s crime statistics give windows into protest violence.

Denver police issued more citations by far for curfew and criminal mischief than any other charges. For the three main protests, there were nearly 500 of these charges.

In the week’s span from the May 28 protest to June 5, the area of the protests that includes city hall, the state capitol, and the 16th Street Mall produced 49 violent crimes – half of which were simple and aggravated assaults.

Later protests from Aug 23-24 and Aug. 28-29 thinned violent crime in protests areas dramatically compared to the kickoff protest. Violent crimes in the area were down 57% in August as opposed to May.

In September, these statistics once again cut in half for the designated protest area and timeframe.