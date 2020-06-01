Occupant uninjured after aircraft flipped over at Colorado Air and Space Port

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane accident on Monday at the Colorado Air and Space Port.

Strong winds blew the small plane off the runway and flipped it over. As per protocol, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified of the incident.

According to the Colorado Air and Space Port, “We had a local airplane have its brakes lock up and it flipped over onto its top. It’s a small taildragger type airplane. No one was injured and police, fire, and CASP staff responded. Other than the damage to the airplane there were no other problems.”

Courtesy ACSO Twitter

Courtesy ACSO Twitter