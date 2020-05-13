Number of COVID-19 cases at JBS plant jumps to 316; 6 deaths reported

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment published Wednesday, there are now 316 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley. Six plant employees have died.

Before Wednesday, there were 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees.

Additionally, five people at JBS’ corporate offices have tested positive for the virus. One of those employees has died.

The meat packing plant, home to the largest coronavirus outbreak in Weld County, began testing all its workers for the virus Monday morning.

Previously, JBS only provided free testing to workers who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Union leaders had been demanding testing for asymptomatic workers as well.

Outbreaks at meat plants have led to numerous shutdowns nationwide.

JBS is now providing surgical masks and conducting temperature checks on workers.

JBS workers who want to be tested can apply online through a company website.