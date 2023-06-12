DENVER (KDVR) — Ticket prices continued to soar into the thousand-dollar range as many Denver Nuggets fans hoped to see history in the making in the NBA Finals.

Paul Cisneros was one of thousands who proudly walked into Ball Arena wearing Nuggets gear on Monday.

“For two seats upstairs, we paid a thousand,” Cisneros said.

Many season ticketholders have followed the team for years.

“Tickets used to be $5 to see the Nuggets, $5,” Jennifer Foster said.

Clearly, that is not the case anymore, especially for playoff games. FOX31 spoke with fans who searched online and found what they expected: very high prices.

“We found some pretty good tickets for $690 a piece,” one fan said.

NBA Finals resale ticket? $50,000

Ticket sellers say supply and demand drive up the price.

“I’ve waited forever to see the Nuggets win a championship,” said future journalist Aimee Bray, who attended the game with her father.

Bray’s enthusiasm represented the team spirit was shared by thousands across the metro area. Many are willing to pay top dollar.

FOX31 found one verified resale ticket on the Ticketmaster website for $50,000.

“It is a big game, finals — everybody’s going,” said Roxanne, who received free tickets as a gift.

When the Colorado Avalanche played in the Stanley Cup Final last year, FOX31 found the cheapest ticket for Game 1 was $1,000 and fans paid more than $8,000 for ice seats. Prices then soared much higher.

After the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, ticket demand for regular games increased 200%.

