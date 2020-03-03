Nuggets star Gary Harris surprises patients at Denver area hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital got a dose of fun Monday afternoon when Nuggets star player Gary Harris paid a visit.

“I’m just like shell shocked right now. I don’t think I realize how big this is. This is huge,” patient Taylor Grill told FOX31 after meeting Harris.

Grill is from South Dakota. The competitive volleyball player was airlifted to the hospital in Denver after she was in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

“My car was definitely totally done. There’s no way I should have survived it,” she said.

Grill broke both of her legs and had to have her left arm amputated.

“I’m doing OK. There’s bad days and good days but hopefully trying to get a bunch more good days,” she said. “Today was a really good day.”

Harris surprised the teen, who just celebrated her 17th birthday in her hospital room, with a giftbag full of Nuggets swag including a blanket, a signed basketball and a jersey.

The two talked about his height, their siblings and their love for sports.

Harris also offered the teen some advice on recovering from injuries as an athlete.

“Just have a positive mindset with it all,” he told Grill. “Just know in the end it’s going to make you stronger."

Grill says while the gifts are cool, that lesson is the greatest takeaway from the special visit.

“Obviously he had so many injuries and it never stopped him from playing,” she said. “I want to be able to play volleyball again…I just want to be able to be the best that I can be.”

Harris says he loves serving as an inspiration for fans and the community. He also says meeting people like Taylor Grill is just as inspiring to him.

“These people in here are so strong. Just the things that they have to deal with and if they could have a positive mindset, it’s hard not to have a positive mindset with what I do,” Harris said.