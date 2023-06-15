DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver will be filled with Nuggets fans Thursday for a celebration of the team’s first-ever NBA championship. A parade will run through downtown, leading to a rally at Civic Center Park.

Events kick off with a 9 a.m. pre-rally. The parade begins at 10 a.m., running from Union Station to Civic Center Park. The rally will begin around noon, depending on the length of the parade, and is expected to last about an hour.

How to watch Nuggets parade on TV

You can watch live coverage in Denver on:

FOX31 KDVR

Channel 2 KWGN

Channel Finder: Where to watch on cable, satellite, streaming providers

Live Updates