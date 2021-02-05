NTMRKT a new pop-up street food market

Started by Virgil Dickerson from KREAM Kimchi when the summer markets were coming to a close. KREAM and many of the vendors selling at the markets started during covid.

NTMKT now have over 100 vendors interested in selling at our markets. They are building a makers community featuring street food, hot sauces and oils, kimchi, clothing, candles, bath bombs, cupcakes, macaroons, cookies, pasta, and more!

The markets featuring locally made goods and food made with love. The markets are hosted by our favorite wineries, cideries, breweries, bars, and restaurant groups. We have something for everybody!