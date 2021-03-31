NSCD to host the U.S. Paralympic Alpine Skiing Nationals

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), one of the nation’s leading providers of adaptive outdoor recreation, is pleased to host the US Paralympic Alpine Skiing Nationals and Nor Ams taking place from Saturday, March 27 – Wednesday, March 31 at Winter Park Resort. This is the 4th time the NSCD has hosted the race and more than 40 elite athletes will be competing. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, an additional 20 athletes are not able to attend the competition.

Fox31 had the honor speaking with Jimmy Soliz, an NSCD competitive athlete about NSCD hosting the US Paralympic Alpine Skiing Nationals and his involvement as a mono skier.