There may be snow on the ground, but did you know that now is the best time to start thinking about your garden?

Linda Appel Lipsius and Brittany Pimentel with Denver Urban Gardens says that now is the time to start your tomatoes, peppers and broccoli seeds indoors, so it’ll be ready to plant outdoors when the ground thaws.

Denver Urban Gardens, envision a world where people of diverse backgrounds are guaranteed food access while regenerating soil, capturing carbon, reducing water usage, and healing the body, mind and spirit.

Gardening, and in particular community gardening, is more important than ever not only due to the positive environmental impacts, but also the positive impacts on individual health and wellness.

There are currently 192 DUG gardens across the Denver metro area and they want everyone to be involved in creating a community garden of their own. That’s why they are offering a seed starting workshop.

The workshop is this Saturday, February 25th and registration is open at DUG.org on their events page.