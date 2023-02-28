You can almost feel it in the air, spring is almost here and our garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden says it’s time to start those seeds inside. According to Douglas, start those tomatoes and peppers now indoors.

Starting your seeds indoor is simple since most nurseries and large box stores have everything you need, from starting pots to heating mats, just make sure to store the seeds in a bright area in your home.

As weather warms up, its time to also turn up the soil and get those compost in the garden beds.

Just remember to not plant anything until the last freeze, which ay be challenging with our crazy weather here in Colorado.