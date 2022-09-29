Ski season is right around the corner and according to Colorado Ski Country, now is the best time to get the best ski deals.

Sarah Beatty with Colorado Ski Country says now is the time to start planning and booking your ski trips before the snow flies to get the best deals. Check your favorite resort’s website and social media for the active passes, ticket packs and deals on skiing and lodging packages. An added tip, make sure you pay attention to any cutoff dates.

If you have a kid that’s in grade school, you might want to check into the Kids Ski Passport. The passport gives 3rd-6th grade students up to 80 days on the slopes for only $59. Along with the deal includes two junior rentals per pass from Christy Sports.

Another way to save is to grab a Colorado Ski Country USA Gems Card. For $42, the Gems Card lets you choose your discount at ten classic Colorado Ski areas. Keep a Gems Card in your glovebox so no matter where you’re headed or what ski traffic is like, you can score a great deal on a lift ticket across the state.