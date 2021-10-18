Now is the time to apply for free college aid

It’s more important than ever to file the FAFSA. With family incomes potentially having been impacted by the pandemic, the 2021 FAFSA will be the first application to reflect any changes from the past year’s tax returns. Having income accurately reflected is essential because it may impact a student’s eligibility for need-based aid.

Chevy Lowe, Director of ECMC’s The College Place Colorado says now is the time to apply for all the free financial aid that is out there and available to all college students. Last year, the lowest-ever percentage of students completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), resulting in them not unlocking the gateway to millions of dollars in federal student aid.

The FAFSA recently opened for the 2021-2022 school year, and with it, there are changes and information students need to be aware of as they determine how they will pay for their postsecondary education.