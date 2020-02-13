Northglenn PD: Beehives weren’t stolen, there was ‘misunderstanding’ following property sale

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Northglenn Police Department says 30 beehives that were thought to have been stolen from a property were actually taken as a result of a misunderstanding.

Police initially said they believed the hives were stolen between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 from the eastern portion of what used to be known as Karl’s Dairy Farm.

However, on Wednesday, NPD said it had determined the incident was a misunderstanding.

“The property recently sold and subsequently, there was a misunderstanding about clearing the remaining items off the property. Arrangements are being made for the return of the bee hives,” a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The hives’ owner estimated their value at $500 each.