NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Stegmueller family is hoping to get the word out about a terminal disease this brain cancer awareness month.

The family is counting their blessings, happy to be home this Mother’s Day.

“To be here on Mother’s Day, all of us, in our own house, where we don’t have to worry about getting to the doctor or flights, it’s relaxing. It’s so nice,” Kristin Stegmueller said.

Kristin’s daughter, Mary, has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG), a rare form of pediatric brain cancer. With this month being brain cancer awareness month, the family is hoping to get the word out about this terminal disease.

“When she was diagnosed, they said we have six to nine months and that we could enjoy our time, or if we were interested in looking into medical trials we could do that,” Kristin said. “We said we wanted to fight.”

Mary was diagnosed when she was 4 years old. She’s now 7 and in a stage I medical trial at Stanford Children’s Hospital.

“We always say we are fortunate to keep in this fight. It’s a huge honor and it’s through Mary’s toughness that she gets to go,” Bobbie Stegmueller, Mary’s father, said.

Kristin said Mary is the seventh kid to be admitted to that trial and she’s currently been on the trial the longest.

“Now she’s walking on her own, she’s in first grade going into second grade, she’s dancing in the kitchen which is huge. She’s doing really well for where she is,” Kristin said.

Mary, an inspiration to others, now has a foundation that was started in her honor.

“Some people found out about her story and they fundraised to send her to Disney World,” Kristin said.

“Mary’s Magic Moment” is a nonprofit that helps with medical expenses, travel expenses and trips for kids.

“What was going to turn into a two-day mom and dad scrap-in, turned into this very amazing magical experience because it is Mary’s magical moment,” Kristin said.

Mary and her family have now gone to Disney World twice, thanks to the kindness of strangers, now friends, that started the foundation.

“It’s extremely rare and I think that’s what makes it so special. It’s all heart, 100% heart,” Kristin said.

With no current cure for DIPG, the Stegmueller family is hoping to spread awareness.

“This is a form of pediatric cancer that is just deadly,” Kristin said. “DIPG is pediatric cancer but it can affect adults, so the more we can get to understand that, and help with this form of cancer the more we can help other kinds too.”

Mary’s Magic Moment is hosting several fundraising events throughout the month of May, including Wed. May 17 which is DIPG Awareness Day at The Summit Thornton from 4-8 p.m.