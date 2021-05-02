Northglenn City Council proclaims May 2 to May 8 as Small Business Week

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of businesses are shutting their doors for good during the pandemic, and Northglenn is not immune from this troubling trend.

In Northglenn, the Economic Development Office Director Debbie Tuttle said 45 businesses closed permanently in 2020, 18 of those specifically citing the pandemic as their downfall.

That’s why Northglenn City Council proclaimed May 2 to May 8 Small Business Week, hoping to give local shops a boost after the pandemic.

Office Evolution right off I-25 and 120th Avenue launched in June during the pandemic.

Office Evolution is a co-working space franchised to local business people, giving other small businesses a space to call their own or just a quiet place to make calls. Franchisee of the space, Diane Mapes, said this was certainly welcome during the pandemic.

“Not going to lie, it was pretty tough at first, people are working from home, people weren’t getting out as much, but you know what? We hung in there. People realized it’s not (as) easy to work out of your house as you think,” said Diane Mapes, owner of Office Evolution.

Tuttle says this week should be to recognize the innovation local shops undertook.

“I actually believe this pandemic will be a positive at the end of all this chaos. They were always doing what they did well but now they have to do things even better, and they learned how to do that, and learned how to do things differently,” said Tuttle.

Northglenn Economic Development said small businesses are the cornerstone and the backbone of every community and they recommend you support local businesses all year long not just this week.