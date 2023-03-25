DENVER (KDVR) — While flashes of the aurora borealis could be seen in parts of Colorado last month, the phenomenon is nothing new to residents and visitors in Alaska.

An intensely bright display of the northern lights was caught on video by an enthusiast and photographer in Fairbanks, Alaska on March 24. He called it “the most insane aurora of my life.”

Vincent Ledvina, whose Twitter says he is “The Aurora Guy” and an “aurora chaser and astrophotographer.” His page lists him as a first-year space physics graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

The video was obtained through Storyful and Ledvina told the outlet, “It was definitely the best northern lights I’ve ever seen.”