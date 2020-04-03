Northern Colorado company finds more than 10K masks, sells them at cost to hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) -- A northern Colorado company has joined the fight to bring more masks to the state’s hospital workers.

Health care services company Encompass has found 10,000-15,000, some of which are set to be delivered Friday.

“We vet the suppliers,” said company spokesman Joseph Harmon. “We vet the actual (personal protective) equipment and do our best to inspect their FDA documentation, to make sure this stuff is legit.”

Other personal protective equipment is set to be sent out to Arizona and hard-hit Washington state.

Harmon says Encompass is selling at cost, making no profit.

"We needed to help our community," Harmon said.