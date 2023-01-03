This week the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center will host more than 1,600 U.S. and international potato growers and industry members at the Potato Expo 2023.

In its 15th year, the Potato Expo is the place for growers and allied industry members to come together to do business and prepare their operations for the future.

Hosted for the first time in Colorado, the Potato Expo will feature more than 180 exhibitors, including chefs and industry leaders. The Potato Expo will be at the Gaylord Resort, January 4th through the 5th.