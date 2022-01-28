Nor’easter to bring up to 3 feet of snow to New England this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The northeast U.S. will see big weather impacts from a strong nor’easter this weekend.

Watches and warning span from the Carolinas all the way to Maine. The spots that will see some of the worst of the storm are under a blizzard warning (orange) along the coast.

The snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures will move into New England Friday night and will stay through the day on Saturday before clearing out by Sunday morning.

Travel will essentially shut down in these areas with 2 to 3 feet possible in some places along with 80 mph winds. Totals will be impressive from this storm with 1 to 3 feet possible for the areas shaded in purple (below). This includes Boston where record breaking snow could happen.

New York City could also see around a foot of snow from the storm. Dry weather will return on Sunday but there will likely be a lot of clean-up to come after the snow ends.