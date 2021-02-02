Noodles & Company launches new gnocchi dishes in Colorado

Denver-based Noodles & Company has just launched its new Cauliflower Gnocchi dishes and it’s now available at 58 Colorado locations.

The dish is a healthier option as it offers a full serving of cauliflower along with other delicious fresh veggies like zucchini and spinach.

Chef Nick Graff shows us how easy it is to make at home.

ROASTED GARLIC CREAM SAUCE

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients for Sauce:

• 2 tbsp Oil of your choice

• 4 tbsp Unsalted Butter

• 5 cloves Garlic, chopped fine

• 1 medium Yellow Onion, chopped fine

• 1/4 c White Wine

• 3/4 c Heavy Cream

• 2/3 c Whole Milk

• 1 tsp Black Pepper

• 1/2 c Vegetable Broth

• 1/2 tbsp Water

• 1/2 tbsp Corn Starch

• Salt to taste

Preparation:

1. Add oil and butter to a pan and heat up. Once butter is melted, sauté onion until translucent.

2. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.

3. Add white wine and let it cook for 2-4 minutes.

4. Add all ingredients except water, starch, and salt. Simmer low for 10 minutes.

5. Heat sauce to a boil, mix water and starch in a cup until completely mixed, add to sauce to thicken.

6. Flavor with salt as needed and set aside.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp Butter, cold

• 8 oz Cauliflower Gnocchi

• 1/4 c Roasted Zucchini

• 10 ea Spinach Leaves

• 1/2 c Roasted Garlic Cream, hot

• 2 tbsp Parmesan Cheese

• 1/4 tsp freeze dried Parsley

Preparation:

1. Place gnocchi, butter and roasted zucchini into a pre-heated non-stick sauté pan and allow butter to begin to melt.

2. Using a high-temp spatula or wooded spoon, gently mix so butter evenly coats the gnocchi and zucchini.

3. Continue to cook until the gnocchi are 80% browned on all sides, flipping every 15 seconds. Approximately 2 minutes total cook time.

4. Turn the heat off and add the spinach leaves tossing once or twice to incorporate. Spinach should be slightly wilted.

5. Set aside while ladling hot roasted garlic cream into the bottom of the serving dish.

6. Now evenly distribute the gnocchi mixture over the roasted garlic cream.

7. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese and dried parsley.

8. Time to enjoy your Cauliflower Gnocchi with Roasted Garlic