Noodles & Co is kicking it up a knock with their latest TRUFF Mac & Cheese. TRUFF is the truffle-infused condiment brand that’s taken the internet by a storm and now it’s available on your favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.

TRUFF’s Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce has won multiple awards; received co-signs by several celebrity chefs; is the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods; and has famously been listed on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list three years in a row.